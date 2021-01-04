The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Delays Of Up To An Hour Reported On Luas Red Line.

: 04/01/2021 - 10:20
Author: Ciara Plunkett
luas_1.jpg

There are delays of up to an hour on the Red Line Luas this morning.

Services were stopped between Blackhorse and Heuston due to an incident at Rialto earlier.

Passengers are being advised to allow for extra time if travelling and to expect delays.

 

File image: RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!