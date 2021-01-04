Listen: 3 Days Of New Infections Bring Ireland's Total Of Covid 19 Cases To Over 100,000.

Three record days of new infections have brought Ireland's total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases past a hundred thousand for the first time.

Last night officials confirmed 4,962 more cases, along with seven patient deaths.

Twice as many hospital in-patients are now infected compared with a week ago, and 62 people are being treated in intensive care.

The Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan says this was "preventable" -- but we all have to act together to stop the spread.

Tomás Ryan is Associate Professor of Neuroscience at the School of Biochemistry and Immunology at Trinity College, Dublin.

He joined Clem Ryan one this morning's edition of Kildare Today.

Stock image: Pixabay