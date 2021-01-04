Listen: Nursing Home Staff & Resident Covid 19 Vaccination Programme Begins Today.

Vaccines will start to be given to nursing home residents and staff today.

The Health Minister Stephen Donnelly plans to give people in the country's 580 nursing homes the first doses by the end of January.

Tadgh Daly is CEO of Nursing Homes Ireland and joined Clem Ryan on Kildare Today.

The scheduled roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccine in county Kildare's Nursing Homes begins this month.

Ryevale Nursing Home, Leixlip: Jan 14th

St. Vincent's Hospital, Athy: Jan 14th.

Ashley Lodge Nursing Home, Kildare town: Jan. 18th

TLC Centre Maynooth: Jan 18th

Beech Park Nursing Home, Dunmurry East, Jan 19th

Mill Lane Manor Nursing Home, Naas: Jan 19th

Lourdesville Nursing Home, Kildare town Jan 20th

Cloverlodge Nursing Home, Athy: Jan 20th

Craddock House Nursing Home, Naas: Jan 21st

Moyglare Nursing Home, Maynooth: Jan 21st

Mountpleasant Lodge, Kilcock: Jan 21st

Maynooth Lodge Nursing Home: Jan 22nd

Oghill Nursing Home, Monasterevin: Jan 22nd

TLC Centre Maynooth: Jan 25th

Elm Hall Nursing Home, Celbridge: Jan 25th

Shalom Nursing Home, Kilcock: Jan 25th

Parke House Nursing Home, Kilcock: Jan 26th

Glenashling Nursing Home, Celbridge: Jan 26th

Hazel Hall Nursing Home, Clane: Jan 28th

Suncroft Lodge Nursing Home, the Curragh: Jan 28th

Maynooth Community Unit: Jan 28th

Willowbrook Nursing Home, Newbridge: Jan 29th

Larchfield Nursing Home, Naas: Jan 29th