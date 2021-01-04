Listen: Nursing Home Staff & Resident Covid 19 Vaccination Programme Begins Today.

Vaccines will start to be given to nursing home residents and staff today.
The Health Minister Stephen Donnelly plans to give people in the country's 580 nursing homes the first doses by the end of January.
Tadgh Daly is CEO of Nursing Homes Ireland and joined Clem Ryan on Kildare Today.
The scheduled roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccine in county Kildare's Nursing Homes begins this month.
Ryevale Nursing Home, Leixlip: Jan 14th
St. Vincent's Hospital, Athy: Jan 14th.
Ashley Lodge Nursing Home, Kildare town: Jan. 18th
TLC Centre Maynooth: Jan 18th
Beech Park Nursing Home, Dunmurry East, Jan 19th
Mill Lane Manor Nursing Home, Naas: Jan 19th
Lourdesville Nursing Home, Kildare town Jan 20th
Cloverlodge Nursing Home, Athy: Jan 20th
Craddock House Nursing Home, Naas: Jan 21st
Moyglare Nursing Home, Maynooth: Jan 21st
Mountpleasant Lodge, Kilcock: Jan 21st
Maynooth Lodge Nursing Home: Jan 22nd
Oghill Nursing Home, Monasterevin: Jan 22nd
TLC Centre Maynooth: Jan 25th
Elm Hall Nursing Home, Celbridge: Jan 25th
Shalom Nursing Home, Kilcock: Jan 25th
Parke House Nursing Home, Kilcock: Jan 26th
Glenashling Nursing Home, Celbridge: Jan 26th
Hazel Hall Nursing Home, Clane: Jan 28th
Suncroft Lodge Nursing Home, the Curragh: Jan 28th
Maynooth Community Unit: Jan 28th
Willowbrook Nursing Home, Newbridge: Jan 29th
Larchfield Nursing Home, Naas: Jan 29th