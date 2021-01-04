744 People Hospitalised Today For Treatment For Covid 19.

744 people with Covid-19 are being treated in Irish hospitals this morning.

13 people are being treated at Naas General Hospital for confirmed or suspected cases of Covid 19.

The national figure is the highest number of patients on wards with the disease since the end of April.

There have been 51 admissions to Irish hospitals in the past 24 hours, which is down on figures from over the weekend.

As of last night there were 65 patients in ICU receiving treatment after testing positive for the disease - the first time the number has been above 60 since May.

