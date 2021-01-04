Listen: Missing Kildare Man's Family Appeal For Him To Make Contact.

Members of Brian Coyne's family are appealing for him to make contact.

Brian, who is 24, has been missing from his home in Kilcock since last Sunday.

CCTV footage indicates his last known location is Meath Bridge at 6.09pm that evening.

Gardaí are appealing to local farmers in the area to check any outhouses or large fields on their properties.

Brian is described as being 5' 11", of slim build with light brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen he was wearing a grey, Superdry jacket, black tracksuit bottoms and a grey and navy knitted hat with a red stripe.

Rebecca, Brian's cousin, has been speaking to Kildare Today.

Rebecca joined Clem Ryan on this morning's edition of the programme