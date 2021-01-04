The Eleven To Two Show

Listen: Maynooth's New €3.5M Fire Station To Be Built Next Year.

: 04/01/2021 - 11:50
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The new fire station for Maynooth will be built by next year.

€3.5 million was allocated to the project on December 29th.

Kildare Fire Service was also allocated a new fire engine.

Nationally, a €61 million will see 6 new fire stations built, and will continue to support the construction of 12 new fire stations that were previously announced.

The Maynooth station will be built on the Straffan Road, behind Mullen Park.

Labour Cllr., Angela Feeney, says the existing building should be put to community use.

Cllr. Feeney joined Clem Ryan on this morning's edition of Kildare Today.

