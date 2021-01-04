K Drive

IBTS Is Holding A Blood Donation Drive In Kildare Town Today.

04/01/2021
Ciara Plunkett
There is a blood donation drive in Kildare Town today.

It is being hosted by the Irish Blood Transfusion Service in the Educate Together N.S. on Melitta Road

Donors must make an appointment on  059 9132125 before attending the clinic.

Donations are being accepted between 3.45pm and 8pm

 

