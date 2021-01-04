K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

12.5% Drop In New Car Sales In Kildare In 2020.

: 04/01/2021 - 16:33
Author: Ciara Plunkett
car_keys_stock_image_pixabay.jpg

There was a 12.5% drop in new car sales in Kildare in 2020.

The Society of the Irish Motor Industry reports that 3,893 cars were sold in the county last year.

That's down from 4,452 in 2019.

Nationally, the number of new cars registered was down by 25 per cent last year.

 

Stock image: Pixabay

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!