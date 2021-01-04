Kildare Prize Bond Owner Wins €50,000.

A Kildare Prize Bond owner has won €50,000.

The lucky bond, ACW 539647, was purchased in 2016.

There were over 5745 prizes awarded in this week’s Prize Bond Draw, amounting to over €351,200.

In addition to a €1 million prize awarded on the last weekly draw of June and December, there are weekly

draws where the top prize is €50,000.

Other cash prizes awarded each week include 10 of €1,000 and 10 of €500.

All winnings are tax-free, and Prize Bonds can be cashed in at any time after the minimum holding period of three months.

Stock image: Pixabay