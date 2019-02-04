Listen: Protestors Call For Inquiry In To Leaking Of Patient Data.

Protesters say they're concerned women will be too afraid to obtain a safe abortion due to a recent alleged data breach.

It's after a woman who had a termination at Holles Street Maternity Hospital claimed she was contacted by a bogus counselling service who tried to lure her to a fake appointment.

The Health Minister has asked the HSE to look into the matter.

Dozens of people staged a protest outside the Department of Health earlier calling for an external investigation to be carried out.

4/2/2019 Masked 'rat' protestors gather at Dept of Health. Photo Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie