Listen: Protestors Call For Inquiry In To Leaking Of Patient Data.

: 02/04/2019 - 15:50
Author: Ciara Plunkett
protest_dept_of_health_over_leaking_of_abortion_data_04_02_19_rollingnews.jpg

Protesters say they're concerned women will be too afraid to obtain a safe abortion due to a recent alleged data breach.

It's after a woman who had a termination at Holles Street Maternity Hospital claimed she was contacted by a bogus counselling service who tried to lure her to a fake appointment.

The Health Minister has asked the HSE to look into the matter.

Dozens of people staged a protest outside the Department of Health earlier calling for an external investigation to be carried out.

16protest.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

4/2/2019 Masked 'rat' protestors gather at Dept of Health.  Photo Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

