The Health Minister says he won't support any reduction in the scale of the new National Children's Hospital just to offset costs.

The pricetag for the project has increased to more than 1.7 billion euro - with some TDs saying they believe it won't come in for less than 2 billion.

The government has dismissed that figure.

Health Minister Simon Harris wants people to focus on what the finished product will be, rather than the price tag:



File image: RollingNews