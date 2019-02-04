The Breakfast Show

6am - 9am
with
Darragh O'Dea

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Kildare Based Nursing Union Announces Escalation Of Industrial Action.

: 02/04/2019 - 16:38
Author: Ciara Plunkett
psychiatric_nurses_association_logo.jpg

The Sallins-based Psychiatric Nurses Association has announced an escalation of its industrial action to include 24 hour bans on overtime.

The 24 hour bans will take place on Wednesday and Thursday to include overnight rosters - while a daytime ban on overtime remains in place for tomorrow.

The action will apply to adult mental health services.

The PNA says the absence of any meaningful engagement from the government on the recruitment and retention crisis in nursing is why the industrial action is going ahead.
 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!