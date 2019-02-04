The Breakfast Show

N7, Southbound, Collision Causes Lengthy Delay.

: 02/04/2019 - 16:54
Author: Ciara Plunkett
crash.png

A collision on the N7, southbound, is causing lengthy delays.

It has taken place just before Athgoe and several vehicles are involved.

Emergency services are at the scene.

Traffic, however, may only pass in the hard shoulder.

 

Image courtesy GoogleMaps.

