Sections Of The Athy To Kilcullen Road Closed Because Of Crash.

: 02/04/2019 - 17:27
Author: Ciara Plunkett
alert_generic_1.png

A collision has prompted the closure of the Athy to Kicullen Road just outside Kilcullen

The crash has taken place at Thompson's Cross.

Drivers are advised to use an alternative route.

 

