Ministers For Health & Finance Disappointed That INMO Strike Is To Proceed.

The Ministers for Health and Finance say they're disappointed that the INMO is going ahead with this week's strike action at hospitals including Naas General.

Simon Harris and Paschal Donohoe say the Workplace Relations Commission is on standby to facilitate talks on a range of matters - except pay.

It comes as the Sallins based Psychiatric Nurses Association escalates its industrial action to include 24 hour bans on overtime on Wednesday and Thursday.

35,000 members of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation will take to the picket lines again tomorrow for their second 24 hour strike

Consultant Ophthalmologist at the Mater Hospital in Dublin, Michael O'Keefe says tomorrow's strike is going to have a huge knock on effect:

File image: INMO nurses striking at Naas General Hospital, 30/01/19. RollingNews.