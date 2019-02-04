The Breakfast Show

6am - 9am
with
Darragh O'Dea

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Ministers For Health & Finance Disappointed That INMO Strike Is To Proceed.

: 02/04/2019 - 17:40
Author: Ciara Plunkett
inmo_strike_30_01_19_nurses_at_undisclosed_hospital_rollingnews.jpg

The Ministers for Health and Finance say they're disappointed that the INMO is going ahead with this week's strike action at hospitals including Naas General.

Simon Harris and Paschal Donohoe say the Workplace Relations Commission is on standby to facilitate talks on a range of matters - except pay. 

It comes as the Sallins based Psychiatric Nurses Association escalates its industrial action to include 24 hour bans on overtime on Wednesday and Thursday. 

35,000 members of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation will take to the picket lines again tomorrow for their second 24 hour strike

Consultant Ophthalmologist at the Mater Hospital in Dublin, Michael O'Keefe says tomorrow's strike is going to have a huge knock on effect:

 

File image: INMO nurses striking at Naas General Hospital, 30/01/19. RollingNews.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!