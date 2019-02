Gardaí in Galway are appealing for help in tracing a missing 26-year-old man.

Roland Mitchell from Fr Griffin road was last seen at 7pm on Saturday.

He is described as 5 feet 11 in height, of slight build with light brown hair.

When last seen he was wearing a black denim jacket, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Galway Garda Station.