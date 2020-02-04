Kildare Today

Town Hall Style #GE2020 Debate On Future Of Funding Of Higher Education Takes Place In Maynooth University Today.

: 02/04/2020 - 07:57
Author: Ciara Noble
maynooth_university_logo.png

A "town hall" style general election debate on the future funding of Higher Education takes place at Maynooth University today.

The Kildare college says that state funding per student to third level institutions is now 40% lower than in 2010.

The following candidates have confirmed their attendance:
Fine Gael TD Bernard Durkan (Kildare North)
Fianna Fail TD Thomas Byrne (Meath East)
Green Party Cllr Vincent P. Martin (Kildare North)
Green Party candidate Sean McCabe (Meath East)
People Before Profit candidate Paul Mahon (Kildare North)

The debate is taking place at Rye Hall on the North Campus, beginning at 12.30pm.

