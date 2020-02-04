Kildare Today

Tipperary Voters Will Not Be Going To The Polls This Saturday, Due To Unexpected Death Of Candidate Marese Skehan.

: 02/04/2020 - 08:44
Author: Ciara Noble
tipperary.png

Voters will not be going to the polls in Tipperary this Saturday, due to the unexpected death of Independent Tipperary candidate Marese Skehan.

Ms. Skehan's death means that voting will not proceed in Tipperary this Saturday as planned.

The Department Of Local Government says nominations will now have to reopen, which will postpone vote for at least a week.

The Minister for Planning Eoghan Murphy will have to decide on a new date for the vote to take place in the constituency.

It means we won't know the make up of the new government for a few weeks yet.

Under the electoral act, the vote had to be suspended and the ticket re-opened for new nominations.

The Returning Officer for Tipperary James Seymour says current nominees will still be in the running- but new names could be added to the ballot:

jamesseymour.mp3, by Ciara Noble

 

 

 

