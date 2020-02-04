Kildare Today

AIB Sets Aside Further €300m To Deal With Tracker Mortgage Scandal.

: 02/04/2020 - 09:38
Author: Ciara Noble
AIB has set aside a further €300m to deal with the tracker mortgage scandal.

The move comes after a decision by the Financial Ombudsman which has yet to be published.

It brings the total fund for tracker mortgages at the bank to to €570m.

