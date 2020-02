In the UK, the trial of the younger brother of the Manchester Arena bomber is getting underway.

Hashem Abedi is accused of having an involvement in the attack at an Ariana Grande concert, in May 2017.

He was extradited from Libya, and denies 22 counts of murder.

A jury has been sworn in at the Old Bailey, but proceedings will be streamed to a venue in Manchester so families can watch.

