Listen: Mother Of Paul Quinn Won't Meeting SF Leader Until Murphy Apologises.

: 02/04/2020 - 16:27
Author: Ciara Plunkett
mary_lou_mcdonald_30_04_19_rolling_news.jpg

The Mother of Paul Quinn says she won't meet the leader of Sinn Fein until her party colleague Conor Murphy apologises for the comments he made about the case.

The 21 year old from County Armagh was beaten to death 13 years ago.

Kacey O'Riordan reports.



File image: Mary Lou McDonald/RollingNews

