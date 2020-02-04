K Country

Listen: People Before Proft Asks Sinn Fein Not To Go In To Govt. With Right Wing Parties.

: 02/04/2020 - 16:40
Author: Ciara Plunkett
People Before Profit is reiterating calls for Sinn Fein not to go into Government with any right-wing parties, following an apparent surge in its popularity.

The latest Ipsos/MRBI poll for the Irish Times shows Sinn Fein as the most popular party in the country, with 25 per cent of the vote.

The poll of twelve-hundred voters, which was conducted last Thursday, Friday and Saturday, places Fianna Fail in second position and Fine Gael in third.

PBP's Brid Smith says many voters would be disappointed if Sinn Fein propped up certain parties.

File image: Bríd Smith/RollingNews

