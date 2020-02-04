K Country

Listen: Injunction Dropped Against 6 People Who Protested Against Leitrim Direct Provision Centre.

: 02/04/2020 - 16:43
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A High Court injunction has been dropped against six people who protested against a direct provision centre in Leitrim.

In November, they were restrained from interfering with the fitting out of accommodation for asylum-seekers in Ballinamore.

But the matter was struck out in the High Court today, after 'mutual agreement' was reached between both sides.

Only eight or nine families are currently housed in apartments in Ballinamore, after initial plans for more than 100 were reduced.

Gordon Hughes - who was named in the injunction - welcomes today's news.

