DPC Launches Inquiries In To Google & Tinder.

: 02/04/2020 - 17:34
Author: Ciara Plunkett
data_protection_commissioner_logo.png

An investigation into how Google and Tinder controls users' data "has been a long time coming".

That's according to Digital Rights Ireland which is welcoming the separate inquires by the Data Protection Commission into the companies.

It comes in the wake of concerns raised by Irish and other EU users.

