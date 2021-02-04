Listen: Maynooth U. Study Finds Majority Of Teachers Report Decline In Wellbeing.

Maynooth University research has found the majority of teachers reported a decline in wellbeing during the first six months of the pandemic.

Over 400 teachers in primary and secondary levels took part in the study and were surveyed in October.

80% reported hat despite the stress they experienced positive psychological growth.

Dr Jolanta Burke, Chartered Psychologist, Assistant Professor at Maynooth University Department of Education.

She's been speaking to Kildare Today and says implementing Covid 19 measures has had a significant impact on education.

