A court in the US has heard the woman, accused of killing UK teenager Harry Dunn, was working for a US intelligence agency at the time of the car crash.

Anne Sacoolas wants a judge in Virginia to dismiss the case made against her, by the teenager's family.

Ms. Sacoolas left the UK following her car's collision, with the 19-year-old's motorbike in Northamptonshire, in 2019, but she claims this was due to security issues.

A further hearing has been scheduled for the 17th February.

Image: Wikipedia