Cyberbullying provisions are been included in a new Code of Conduct for businesses on workplace bullying.

It gives businesses guidance on what cyberbullying is and how it can be dealt with.

The new code, from the Workplace Relations Commission and the HSA, updates the previous guidelines from 2007.

Patricia Murray is Senior Organisational Psychologist with the HSA.

Patricia Murray joined Ciara Noble on this morning's edition of Kildare Today.

Image: code of conduct front page/HSA