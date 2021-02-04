The Eleven To Two Show

Listen: Kildare County Board Reports €275,000 Drop In Gates Income; Re-Development Of St. Conleth's Park To Proceed.

: 04/02/2021 - 10:51
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Kildare County Board's monthly meeting this week has heard of a €275,000 drop in gates income in 2020

Treasurer Alan Dunney notes that the reduction from €420,000 to €145,000 includes a €13,000 drop National League income

The Board received a reduced grant of €80,000 euro from Central Council, down from €175,000 in 2019, while no such grant will be available this year.

Team expenses in 2020 cost the Board €548,798.

The proposed re-development of St. Conleth's Park is continuing.

Funding will include a €4.8 million euro government grant, a bank loan, a Croke Park grant, while the Board has currently set aside its own €800,000 euro cash for the project.

Cormac Kirwan is Kildare GAA's Operations Manager.

He joined Clem Ryan on this morning's edition of Kildare Today.

