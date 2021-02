Two men have been arrested after 2.58 million euro worth of drugs were seized in north Co. Dublin yesterday.

Gardai from the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau along with Customs officers found 129 kilos of cannabis herb in the Lusk area following an intelligence led operation.

Two suspects aged 45 and 52 were arrested and are being held at Balbriggan and Dun Laoghaire garda stations.

Image courtesy An Garda Siochana