The Labour leader has claimed there's 200 cases relating to CervicalCheck lining up to come before the High Court.

It comes after 32-year-old Lynsey Bennett settled her case with the HSE yesterday after a lengthy legal battle.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said he thought his promise that no woman would be dragged through the courts again, could be achieved when he made it as Taoiseach.

Labour leader Alan Kelly says that's clearly not been the case:

File image: RollingNews