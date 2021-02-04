K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Campaign Groups Say Decision Not To Bring Criminal Charges Against Teenager Who Racially Abuse Ian Wright Sets A Poor Precedent.

: 04/02/2021 - 15:55
Author: Ciara Plunkett
court_house_plaque_english_and_irish_generic_via_rollingnews.jpg

Campaign groups say the decision not to bring criminal charges against a Kerry teenager, who racially abused former footballer Ian Wright, sets a poor precedent.

There are calls for hate crime legislation to be introduced as a matter of urgency.

Stephen Murphy reports:

newstalk1352181.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

File image: RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!