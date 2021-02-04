Across The Years

with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Several Weaknesses Identified In Garda Adult Cautioning Scheme.

: 04/02/2021 - 16:51
Author: Ciara Plunkett
garda_logo.jpg

A number of weaknesses have been identified in the garda Adult Cautioning Scheme, following a review.

The Policing Authority found significant challenges including weak governance, inadequate recording of data, and no formal training for members to operate the scheme.

A caution is an alternative to prosecution, and can be used in 20 offences such as criminal damage, public order incidents, theft, and fraud.

Gardai have responded to the review and outlined a number of remedial actions including internal communications, training, and updates to the PULSE system.

 

File image: Garda Logo

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!