Several Weaknesses Identified In Garda Adult Cautioning Scheme.

A number of weaknesses have been identified in the garda Adult Cautioning Scheme, following a review.

The Policing Authority found significant challenges including weak governance, inadequate recording of data, and no formal training for members to operate the scheme.

A caution is an alternative to prosecution, and can be used in 20 offences such as criminal damage, public order incidents, theft, and fraud.

Gardai have responded to the review and outlined a number of remedial actions including internal communications, training, and updates to the PULSE system.

