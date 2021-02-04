Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Tánaiste Sorry Lynsey Bennett's Case Against The HSE Not Settled Sooner.

: 04/02/2021 - 16:52
Author: Ciara Plunkett
leo_varadkar_headshot_09_03_20_rollingnews.jpg

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said he's sorry Lynsey Bennett's case against the HSE wasn't settled sooner.

The gravely ill mother-of-two settled her case yesterday following a legal battle over the handling of her smear tests.

Our Political Correspondent Seán Defoe reports:

18sean.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!