Listen: 1,318 New Cases Of Covid 19 Reported & 75 Additional Deaths.

: 04/02/2021 - 20:55
Author: Ciara Plunkett
philip_nolan_headshot_covid_briefing_21_01_21_rollingnews.jpg

A senior health official says the reduction in Covid-19 case numbers has not plateaued.

NPHET today has reported 1,318 new cases of the virus, of whom 78 are in Co. Kildare, as well as 75 additional deaths.

Officials said earlier in the week they were afraid of a “plateau” in case numbers, which have consistently remained above 1,000 a day.

 Professor Philip Nolan is President of Maynooth University and chairs NPHET's modelling group.

He says encouraging data shows the spread of the virus is actually slowing down.

File image: RollingNews

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 03 February 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

 

County

Today's cases (to midnight 03Feb2021)

5 day moving average (to midnight 03Feb2021)

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (21Jan2021 to 03Feb2021)

New Cases during last 14 days (21Jan2021 to 03Feb2021)

Ireland

         1,318

         1,102

397.1

         18,909

Monaghan

               27

               27

876.4

               538

Waterford

               40

               40

612.9

               712

Louth

               38

               38

609.9

               786

Carlow

               46

               20

586.7

               334

Wexford

               28

               54

525.0

               786

Dublin

            428

            383

480.6

           6,475

Mayo

               27

               30

442.1

               577

Offaly

               21

               17

424.6

               331

Meath

               68

               42

411.2

               802

Galway

               93

               70

374.7

               967

Limerick

               77

               47

374.6

               730

Longford

                 8

                 5

345.0

               141

Kildare

               78

               53

342.9

               763

Donegal

               36

               27

338.0

               538

Cork

            122

               97

323.7

           1,757

Cavan

               23

               14

320.3

               244

Sligo

               13

               12

311.3

               204

Tipperary

               22

               24

301.5

               481

Laois

               19

               18

277.5

               235

Wicklow

               27

               25

275.2

               392

Westmeath

               16

               13

268.1

               238

Clare

               14

               12

216.3

               257

Leitrim

                 8

                 5

209.1

                 67

Kilkenny

               16

               10

195.5

               194

Kerry

               20

               14

183.5

               271

Roscommon

<5

                 5

137.9

                 89

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.

 

  • 7 day incidence is 171.6
  • 5-day moving average is 1,102

