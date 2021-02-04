Listen: 1,318 New Cases Of Covid 19 Reported & 75 Additional Deaths.

A senior health official says the reduction in Covid-19 case numbers has not plateaued.

NPHET today has reported 1,318 new cases of the virus, of whom 78 are in Co. Kildare, as well as 75 additional deaths.

Officials said earlier in the week they were afraid of a “plateau” in case numbers, which have consistently remained above 1,000 a day.

Professor Philip Nolan is President of Maynooth University and chairs NPHET's modelling group.

He says encouraging data shows the spread of the virus is actually slowing down.

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 03 February 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today's cases (to midnight 03Feb2021) 5 day moving average (to midnight 03Feb2021) 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (21Jan2021 to 03Feb2021) New Cases during last 14 days (21Jan2021 to 03Feb2021) Ireland 1,318 1,102 397.1 18,909 Monaghan 27 27 876.4 538 Waterford 40 40 612.9 712 Louth 38 38 609.9 786 Carlow 46 20 586.7 334 Wexford 28 54 525.0 786 Dublin 428 383 480.6 6,475 Mayo 27 30 442.1 577 Offaly 21 17 424.6 331 Meath 68 42 411.2 802 Galway 93 70 374.7 967 Limerick 77 47 374.6 730 Longford 8 5 345.0 141 Kildare 78 53 342.9 763 Donegal 36 27 338.0 538 Cork 122 97 323.7 1,757 Cavan 23 14 320.3 244 Sligo 13 12 311.3 204 Tipperary 22 24 301.5 481 Laois 19 18 277.5 235 Wicklow 27 25 275.2 392 Westmeath 16 13 268.1 238 Clare 14 12 216.3 257 Leitrim 8 5 209.1 67 Kilkenny 16 10 195.5 194 Kerry 20 14 183.5 271 Roscommon <5 5 137.9 89

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.