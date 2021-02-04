Listen: 1,318 New Cases Of Covid 19 Reported & 75 Additional Deaths.

A senior health official says the reduction in Covid-19 case numbers has not plateaued.
NPHET today has reported 1,318 new cases of the virus, of whom 78 are in Co. Kildare, as well as 75 additional deaths.
Officials said earlier in the week they were afraid of a “plateau” in case numbers, which have consistently remained above 1,000 a day.
Professor Philip Nolan is President of Maynooth University and chairs NPHET's modelling group.
He says encouraging data shows the spread of the virus is actually slowing down.
Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 03 February 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)
|
County
|
Today's cases (to midnight 03Feb2021)
|
5 day moving average (to midnight 03Feb2021)
|
14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (21Jan2021 to 03Feb2021)
|
New Cases during last 14 days (21Jan2021 to 03Feb2021)
|
Ireland
|
1,318
|
1,102
|
397.1
|
18,909
|
Monaghan
|
27
|
27
|
876.4
|
538
|
Waterford
|
40
|
40
|
612.9
|
712
|
Louth
|
38
|
38
|
609.9
|
786
|
Carlow
|
46
|
20
|
586.7
|
334
|
Wexford
|
28
|
54
|
525.0
|
786
|
Dublin
|
428
|
383
|
480.6
|
6,475
|
Mayo
|
27
|
30
|
442.1
|
577
|
Offaly
|
21
|
17
|
424.6
|
331
|
Meath
|
68
|
42
|
411.2
|
802
|
Galway
|
93
|
70
|
374.7
|
967
|
Limerick
|
77
|
47
|
374.6
|
730
|
Longford
|
8
|
5
|
345.0
|
141
|
Kildare
|
78
|
53
|
342.9
|
763
|
Donegal
|
36
|
27
|
338.0
|
538
|
Cork
|
122
|
97
|
323.7
|
1,757
|
Cavan
|
23
|
14
|
320.3
|
244
|
Sligo
|
13
|
12
|
311.3
|
204
|
Tipperary
|
22
|
24
|
301.5
|
481
|
Laois
|
19
|
18
|
277.5
|
235
|
Wicklow
|
27
|
25
|
275.2
|
392
|
Westmeath
|
16
|
13
|
268.1
|
238
|
Clare
|
14
|
12
|
216.3
|
257
|
Leitrim
|
8
|
5
|
209.1
|
67
|
Kilkenny
|
16
|
10
|
195.5
|
194
|
Kerry
|
20
|
14
|
183.5
|
271
|
Roscommon
|
<5
|
5
|
137.9
|
89
~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.
- 7 day incidence is 171.6
- 5-day moving average is 1,102