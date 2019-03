Two men have been arrested after gardai seized ATM skimming equipment, a fake ATM front and around 500 blank cards at a house in Co Meath.

Gardaí from the Garda National Ecomonic Crime Bureau searched a house on the Slane Road in Navan this morning.

They found receiving devices, soldering equipment, sat navs, and pin hold cameras.

The men aged in their late 40s and late 20s were arrested at the scene and are currently detained at Navan Garda Station where they can be held for up to a week.