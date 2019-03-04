Listen Live Logo

The Prodigy Pay Tribute To Frontman, Keith Flint, Who Has Died, Aged 49,.

: 03/04/2019 - 16:52
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The Prodigy have paid tribute to their frontman Keith Flint - who's died at the age of 49.

His bandmates have described him as a ""true pioneer innovator and legend".

He was found dead at his home in Essex this morning.

Officers say they're not treating it as suspicious.

 

