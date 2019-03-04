Nite Trax

State Records €139 Million Surplus To The End Of February.

: 03/04/2019 - 17:12
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The state recorded a surplus of €139 million to the end of February.

That was down on the figure of €217 million for the same period last year.

Exchequer returns show tax revenues of €8.1 billion for the first two months of the year, which is slightly behind target.

 

