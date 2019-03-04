Nite Trax

Volvo To Install Speed Limiters On New Cars From 2020.

: 03/04/2019 - 17:23
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Volvo says it will impose speed limiters on its new cars from next year to try to reduce road deaths.

The Swedish firm will cap models to 180 kilometres an hour.

It admitted the move is not a "cure-all" but says if it saves just one life, then it's worth it.

