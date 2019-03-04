Nite Trax

12am - 1am

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Website Of Down Primary School Hacked With Pornographic Content.

: 03/04/2019 - 17:38
Author: Ciara Plunkett
co_down.png

A primary school in County Down has had its website hacked with pornographic content. 

The website for St Ronan's Primary in Newry was replaced with a porn site over the weekend.

The school tweeted to say they have been hacked and are trying to have the site blocked.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!