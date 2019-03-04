Director Of Jackson Documentary Says He Did Not Believe Allegations, At First.

The director of a controversial documentary on Michael Jackson insists he did not believe the fresh allegations against the singer straight away.

Leaving Neverland focuses on the revised testimony of Wade Robson and James Safechuck, who allege they were sexually abused by the singer when they were aged 7 and 10 respectively.

Both men had previously stated they were not molested by Jackson. Wade Robson had taken to the stand to defend the global superstar.

Michael Jackson's estate has slammed the documentary which airs on Channel 4 over two nights later this week.

Director of Leaving Neverland Dan Reed explains why he made the programme:

