Nite Trax

12am - 1am

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Ted Baker Shares Close Up, Following Resignation Of CEO.

: 03/04/2019 - 17:46
Author: Ciara Plunkett
ted_baker_logo.png

Ted Baker's shares have closed up more than 4 per cent, following the news that the company's founder and chief executive has resigned. 

Ray Kelvin has been facing claims he enforced a culture of hugging at the company - which he denies. 

An independent committee will continue to look into the complaints. 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!