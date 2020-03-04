K Drive

Mother Accused Of Murdering Her 3 Children Unable To Attend Court Today.

: 03/04/2020 - 11:57
Author: Ciara Plunkett
criminal_courts_of_justice_2.jpg

A mother accused of murdering her three children in south Dublin was unable to attend another court hearing this morning.

The bodies of Deirdre Morley's daughter and two sons were found at their home at Parson's Court in Newcastle on January 24th.

Ms. Morley wasn't well enough to attend court earlier this month, and another sick note was handed in when her name was called today.

A psychiatric assessment is due to be carried out on her while she's in custody, and she was further remanded today until April 1st.

 

File image: CCJ/RollingNews

