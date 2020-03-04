Biden Sweeps To Victory Across The US On Super Tuesday.

Former Vice President Joe Biden has swept to victory across America on Super Tuesday.

Fourteen states have had their say on which Democrat they want to run against Donald Trump in November.

Mr Biden came up on top in a series of states, particularly those in the South.

His political rival Mike Bloomberg plans to reassess whether he should stay in the race after disappointing results.

Bernie Sanders continues to impress young voters.

He told a rally there needs to be a change in the establishment:

File image: Joe Biden/RollingNews