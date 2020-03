The British Prime Minister has announced changes to statutory sick pay, as part of plans to deal with the spread of coronavirus in the UK.

Unions had been calling for the government to make changes, to ensure low-paid workers don't lose out if they get Covid-19.

53 people have so far tested positive, with two more cases confirmed in Scotland earlier.

Boris Johnson's told MPs nobody should be penalised for "doing the right thing" by self-isolating.

File image; Boris Johnson/RollingNews