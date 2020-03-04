Italy Considering Closing All Schools & Universities For 2 Weeks.

The Italian government is considering closing schools and universities across the country until the middle of March - as the number of deaths from coronavirus there rises to 79.

Classes have already been stopped in northern areas where the outbreak is at its worst, while some towns have been quarantined.

There are now more than 2-thousand-500 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Italy.

Meanwhile,

The first case of coronavirus at the EU's offices in Brussels has been confirmed.

An employee of the European Defence Agency tested positive after returning from Italy.

***Up-dated to reflect that the Italian government is considering the closure, but has not taken a decision.