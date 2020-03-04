Listen: Duke & Duchess Of Cambridge Pose For Rare Selfies In Prosperous.

Prince William has posed for some rare selfies with fans as he visited Prosperous in Co Kildare.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have visited two youth charities in Dublin and Kildare on day two of their official visit to Ireland.

Later, they will meet with farmers at Teagasc along with people from the Marine Institute.

Ella Barton who has used the mental health charity Jigsaw in Dublin says meeting them was a surreal moment.

Image: Duke & Duchess of Cambridge in Prosperous, courtesy An Garda Siochana.