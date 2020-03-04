K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Duke & Duchess Of Cambridge Pose For Rare Selfies In Prosperous.

: 03/04/2020 - 13:50
Author: Ciara Plunkett
propserous.png

Prince William has posed for some rare selfies with fans as he visited Prosperous in Co Kildare.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have visited two youth charities in Dublin and Kildare on day two of their official visit to Ireland.

Later, they will meet with farmers at Teagasc along with people from the Marine Institute.

Ella Barton who has used the mental health charity Jigsaw in Dublin says meeting them was a surreal moment.

newstalk2325906.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Image: Duke & Duchess of Cambridge in Prosperous, courtesy An Garda Siochana.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!