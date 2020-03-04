The Night Shift

10pm - 12am
with
Thomas Maher

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Two Tourists Rescued From Howth Cliffs Today.

: 03/04/2020 - 15:41
Author: Ciara Plunkett
dublin_map_pin.jpg

Two tourists are back on dry land after getting stuck at the bottom of cliffs in Howth in North Dublin.

They were walking when they were cut off by the tide yesterday afternoon, but details are only emerging now.

Howth RNLI's Inshore Lifeboat was launched and came to their aid.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!