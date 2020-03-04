Nite Trax

Gardai In Cork, Tipperary & Limerick Issue Scam Warning.

: 03/04/2020 - 17:34
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Gardaí in Cork, Tipperary and Limerick are urging members of the public to be vigilant following a number of scams in the areas.

They say a man claiming to be from the company Phone Watch has taken debit cards from people and withdrawn cash from their accounts.

The man, who is reported to have dark hair and glasses, had apparent Phone Watch paraphernalia and literature when he called to a number of homes in recent days.

Anyone with any information in relation to incidents of this nature are asked to contact Gardai.

