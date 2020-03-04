The Night Shift

Covid 19 Concerns Delays Release Of New James Bond Movie.

03/04/2020
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Worries over coronavirus have led to the release of the new James Bond movie being pushed back.

Producers say No Time To Die will now be out in November - not next month as planned.

They say it follows a "thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace".

