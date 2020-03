Fianna Fáil says it's ready to start talks on a programme for government as soon as possible after meeting Fine Gael for more than six hours today.

However it's unclear if Fine Gael has moved at all on its position of heading towards opposition, merely saying there had been a good discussion.

Teams from both sides discussed the economy, housing, the cost of living and climate change.

Both parliamentary parties will be briefed tomorrow ahead of the Dáil sitting for a second time.